The Coast Guard is responding to an 'unexploded' device, resembling a mine, drifting in Puget Sound between Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman said the object was reported at about 2 p.m. The Coast Guard established a 1,500-yard safety zone around the ordnance, which was about 1,200 yards east of the marina and drifting south. Crews from the Coast Guard and state Department of Natural Resources were patrolling the area.

'Unexploded ordnance' in Puget Sound. Courtesy: Meegan M. Reid, Kitsap Sun

Aerials from SkyKING show a rusty, rounded object with rods protruding from it, that resembles a mine.

Brownsville is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap — Keyport's torpedo testing range. The Navy was not immediately able to respond to a request for information.

