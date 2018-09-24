PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police called of a search late Monday morning for two suspects wanted in a home invasion and armed robbery who disappeared about 5 a.m.

Police were called to a home in the 8600 block of North Foss Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police say the suspects entered a home, displayed a gun and threatened the residents. After taking an item from the home, the suspects fled in a Jeep, eventually crashing in a nearby yard.

All the police activity is out of the norm for people living in the area.

“Pretty scary. That's the first time something like this has ever happened. It's a safe neighborhood. It's a family neighborhood,” said Judy Andrews, who has lived in the area for the past 45 years.

The Jeep that police say is the suspect vehicle in the armed robbery this morning getting towed right now near N. Chase and N. Willamette Blvd. pic.twitter.com/z063zdsFtS — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 24, 2018

The suspects fled the scene, and a crisis negotiation team and special emergency reaction team were sent to the area to no avail.

Police closed down North Willamette Boulevard to North Lombard Street from North Chase Avenue to North Seward Avenue as they searched for the suspects.

It was an eventful morning for Joey Galati and his parents. He lives near the corner of North Willamette Boulevard and North Chase Avenue. Outside his home and all up and down his street, an onslaught of police, SERT teams, and canines were out Monday morning on the hunt.

“Apparently the guys who robbed the guys on Foss parked their car in my driveway,” said Galati right after police towed a red Jeep Wrangler away.

Leave it to the Galati's furriest family member to notice something was wrong. Their dog Bear may have scared the guys off when the Jeep pulled into their driveway.

“My dog was going psycho,” said Galati.

© 2018 KGW