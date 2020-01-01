The wild west rolled through southeast Washington on New Year's Eve.

An invasion of tumbleweeds blocked SR 240 for 10 hours and trapped vehicles approximately 20 miles north of Richland, Washington.

There are no reports of injuries.

Snow plows were called in to clear the roads and crews with the Washington Department of Transportation worked overnight to free vehicles from the prickly mess.

At least one abandoned vehicle was discovered in the daylight completely engulfed in tumbleweeds.

Washington State Patrol Trooper C. Thorson shared photos and video of the wild sight, saying tumbleweeds were piled 20-30 feet high in places.

SR 240 reopened around 4:30 a.m. on New Year's Day after the 10-hour closure.

According to Wikipedia, "A tumbleweed is a structural part of the above-ground anatomy of a number of species of plants, a diaspore that, once it is mature and dry, detaches from its root or stem, and rolls due to the force of the wind."