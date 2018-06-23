Two semi-truck drivers are being hailed as heroes after they apparently prevented a woman from dying by suicide Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the East Ave. Bridge over I-76/I-77 around 11:37 a.m. and found the 38-year-old woman from Akron hanging over the fencing. The two semis had stopped to block traffic, with one stopping under the bridge so she would only fall about eight feet onto the trailer if she jumped.

The woman eventually did leap off the bridge and fell about 30 feet onto the ground, but she only sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The positioning of the trucks to stop the flow of traffic likely saved her life.

The woman's 10-year-old child was safe at home, according to authorities.

