Weslaco, Texas — The military’s withdrawal from the U.S.-Mexico border is set to miss the original deadline of December 15.

C-wire will be removed and military vehicles will be transported out of towns that have temporary bases, including Camp Donna in south Texas.

According to Army North, there are 4,200 military personnel assisting U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents along the border. About 1,700 of them are still in Texas, while 1,000 remain in Arizona and another 1,500 in California.

That is 1,700 fewer troops on the border compared to the height of the mission.

The first large redeployment effort sending troops back to their home bases began Tuesday with 750 members from Texas and Arizona, and it is scheduled to continue for the next few weeks.

Arizona and California should expect to continue seeing soldiers at their southern border until Jan. 31. About 2,100 National Guard soldiers continue their operations along the border in a separate border security mission.