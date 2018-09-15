BEAVERTON, Ore. — Officers will begin issuing warning citations on Saturday to drivers caught speeding by red light cameras already installed at certain Beaverton intersections.

The cameras have been installed at four intersections for a few years to catch drivers who run red lights. But now, they’ll also be used to detect drivers who are speeding, according to Beaverton police.

The cameras are installed at the following intersections:

Southwest Walker Road and Cedar Hills Boulevard

Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Griffith Drive

Southwest Allen Boulevard and Lombard Avenue

Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Hall Boulevard

Beginning Saturday, police said it will only issue warning citations for drivers caught at the four intersections.

But beginning Oct. 16, drivers caught speeding through the intersection of Southwest Walker Road and Cedar Hills Boulevard will be issued tickets.

According to state law, drivers can be ticketed if caught traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit during green or yellow light phases, or 21 mph over the speed limit during red light phases. The citations will be reviewed by Beaverton police to verify the camera’s accuracy, according to police spokesman Jeremy Shaw. Tickets will be mailed to the driver.

The three remaining intersections will be phased into the program at the end of the year or in 2019, Shaw said.

Drivers should expect to see an increase in photographic flashes at the intersections.

Between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016, more than 94,000 drivers were traveling 11 mph or more above the speed limit through the four monitored intersections, police said.

© 2018 KGW