PORTLAND, Ore. — A hazardous materials team is responding to an incident in Northwest Portland that has shut down Highway 30 in both directions, according to Portland police.

A rail car is leaking Toluene at Northwest 25th Avenue and Northwest Yeon Avenue (Highway 30). Toluene is a liquid hydrocarbon in coal tar and petroleum that's used as a solvent, according to KGW reporter Katherine Cook.

Portland Fire & Rescue said they are evacuating buildings in the immediate area.

MORE: Learn more about Toluene

Fire crews are working to evacuate buildings in the immediate area. Toluene is a respiratory irritant and contact should be avoided. Remain indoors unless told to evacuate by fire crews. Avoid exposure and do not stand in your parking lot to watch the firefighters work. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 3, 2018

Police say Northwest Yeon Avenue (Highway 30) is closed between Northwest Kittredge Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue. The road will be closed for at least the next hour. Everyone should avoid the area.

Rail car leaking dangerous liquid shuts down Highway 30 in Portland

KGW

© 2018 KGW