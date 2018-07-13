PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the I-84 inbound ramp to northbound I-5.

On ramps to I-84 from 82nd Avenue inbound have also reopened.

Interstate 5 northbound reopned from Interstate 84 to the Fremont Bridge in time for Monday morning's commute.

The freeway was closed periodically ODOT worked on road improvements.

This weekend's closure came after I-5 southbound was closed for two weekends between the Fremont and Marquam bridges. Northbound was closed the past two weekends.

The I-5 closures are in addition to a ramp closure at the I-5 and I-84 interchange. Currently, the I-84 ramp to northbound I-5 is closed and will remain closed until midday Tuesday.

