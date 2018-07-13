PORTLAND, Ore. – The second weekend of southbound I-5 closures begins Friday night and is expected to last through the weekend.

All lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed from the Fremont Bridge to the Marquam Bridge beginning at 10 p.m. Friday. The closure is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. Monday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be working on road improvements during the closure.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 405 as a detour.

Northbound lanes will be closed the next two weekends between the two bridges.

Schedule for I-5 closure between Fremont and Marquam bridges:

Weekend 1: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 13 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 16 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 2: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 20 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 23 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 3: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, July 27 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 30 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 4: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m.

The I-5 closures are in addition to ramp closures at the I-5 and I-84 interchange. Currently, the I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound is closed until July 23.

View full list of list of ramp closures

© 2018 KGW