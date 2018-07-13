PORTLAND, Ore. – The third weekend of significant Interstate 5 closures in Portland begins Friday night.

I-5 northbound will be closed from Interstate 84 to the Fremont Bridge beginning at 10 p.m. It is scheduled to be closed until 5 a.m. Monday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be working on road improvements.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto I-84 at the interchange. Drivers who want to continue on I-5 are advised to use Interstate 405 as a detour.

This weekend's closure comes after I-5 southound was closed for the two weekends between the Fremont and Marquam bridges.

Schedule for weekend I-5 closures:

Weekend 1: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 13 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 16 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 2: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 20 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 23 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 3: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, July 27 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 30 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 4: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m.

The I-5 closures are in addition to a ramp closure at the I-5 and I-84 interchange. Currently, the I-84 ramp to northbound I-5 is closed.

View full list of list of ramp closures

