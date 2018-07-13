PORTLAND, Ore. – Interstate 5 northbound will reopen from Interstate 84 to the Fremont Bridge in time for Monday morning's commute.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the freeway may open as early as Sunday night but definitely by the scheduled reopening at 5 a.m. Monday.

The freeway was closed periodically ODOT worked on road improvements.

This weekend's closure came after I-5 southbound was closed for two weekends between the Fremont and Marquam bridges. Northbound was closed the past two weekends.

The I-5 closures are in addition to a ramp closure at the I-5 and I-84 interchange. Currently, the I-84 ramp to northbound I-5 is closed and will remain closed until midday Tuesday.

