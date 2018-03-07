PORTLAND, Ore. — A hazardous materials team repaired a rail car leaking a toxic chemical in Northwest Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

The leak shut down Highway 30 for several hours. The highway reopened around 5:20 p.m.

The rail car was leaking Toluene at Northwest 25th Avenue and Northwest Yeon Avenue (Highway 30). Toluene is a liquid hydrocarbon in coal tar and petroleum that's used as a solvent.

Portland Fire & Rescue evacuated buildings in the immediate area while a hazmat crew repaired the leak.

Police say Northwest Yeon Avenue (Highway 30) is closed between Northwest Kittredge Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue. Everyone should avoid the area until fire crews deem the area free of contamination.

