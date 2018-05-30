GEARHART, Ore. -- Highway 101 is closed in both directions between Astoria and Seaside following a fatal head-on crash Tuesday evening, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at milepost 15, about four miles north of Gearhart. ODOT reported the closure shortly before 6 p.m. No details about the crash were immediately released.

The highway is closed indefinitely, ODOT said. A detour has been set up on Dellmoor Loop.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.

