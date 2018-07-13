PORTLAND, Ore. — “It’s the worst” says Robert, who commutes up 99E to Powell Blvd near the Ross Island Bridge. And it’s Chris’s next installment of driving me crazy.

Overcrowding and rude drivers make it a daily fight just to get onto the bridge.

“Mass congestion that wastes a bunch of time, because you’ve got cars trying to merge onto the Ross Island Bridge, and cars that won’t let them on and you got to kind of fight it," Robert said. "You know, to me it’s not cool”

What you see in the Oregon Department of Transportation video above is a very typical morning commute.

In the afternoons, we also get big backups on the approach from the west side. Video from KGW's drone, Fly 8, shows the maze of streets that lead from the south waterfront, or Naito Parkway, or the Sunset Highway onto the Ross Island Bridge.

ODOT’s latest traffic count is just a hair under 65,000 vehicles per day on the bridge. A long narrow bridge, a lot of cars, no wonder it’s driving us all a little crazy.

I’m looking for more ideas for the Driving Me Crazy segment. Reach out to me on email, Facebook or Twitter about what drives YOU crazy. And if you’ve got pictures or videos, even better.

© 2018 KGW