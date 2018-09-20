The signs read "No lane changes" through the inbound Vista Ridge Tunnel. But over and over, we counted car after car changing lanes through the tunnel on eastbound Highway 26.

You know, the tunnel, at the bottom of that steep, winding highway that leads to downtown and Interstate 405?

Nearly 70,000 cars per day use the inbound tunnel, and dozens of those cars make that last-second illegal lane change. It’s rude, it’s dangerous, and ticks other drivers off.

"You get a little of this road rage thing, going," commuter Matthew said. "Because people are ticked, you know?"

All day long, traffic stacks up in the left and right lanes, trying to get onto I-405 north and south. So all day long, that fairly wide open middle-lane exit to Market Street looks pretty inviting.

Dozens, maybe hundreds, of cars use that lane to get all the way up to the front of the line, and cut others off, to save some time. But those last-second illegal lane changes are dangerous, they cause more crashes, and in turn they cost everyone more time.

In fairness, we only counted one small warning sign on the right shoulder about a quarter-mile ahead of the tunnel. And the second sign is basically too late, it’s right at the beginning of the no-lane change zone.

"I sympathize with people who are confused or a little lost because the signage doesn’t really come upon you with ample enough time to move over into your correct lane,” said driver Debbie. “I do not sympathize with the people who have been here forever and know they can save three minutes by doing exactly what you’ve described.”

