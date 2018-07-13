PORTLAND, Ore. – All lanes of southbound I-5 reopened past the Fremont Bridge Sunday evening, almost half a day ahead of schedule.

The Oregon Department of Transportation gave the all clear to traffic at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening.

The lanes had been closed since Friday night for the I-5 paving project. Crews finished the paving work in advance of the scheduled reopening at 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound stretch of road will close again next weekend between the Fremont and Marquam bridges for repaving. It's part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s significant summer construction.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers are advised to use Interstate 405 as a detour.

Northbound lanes will be closed the following two weekends between the two bridges.

Schedule for I-5 closure between Fremont and Marquam bridges:

Weekend 1: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 13 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 16 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 2: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 20 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 23 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 3: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, July 27 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 30 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 4: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m.

The I-5 closures are in addition to ramp closures at the I-5 and I-84 interchange. Currently, the I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound is closed until July 23.

