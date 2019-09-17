The trade war with China cost Oregon cherry growers $86,000,000 in lost sales last year, according to Alexis Taylor the Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

She added that potato farmers lost $20,000,000 in sales to China.

Taylor briefed a legislative committee of state lawmakers Monday in Salem.

She offered one surprising fact, Oregon Hazelnuts are in demand in China despite having a 65% tariff placed on them by the Chinese government.

The trade war is hurting Oregon cattlemen. Jerome Rosa is the executive director of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. He said there are 10,000

families who raise beef and that they were excited that China was opening its doors to Oregon beef before the trade war began.

“It was really, real hopeful and then when we heard recently that that deal with China had fallen through - we were really disappointed. Because their middle class is really increasing, and they really want American beef,” he said.

China also stopped buying wheat from America according to Blake Rowe from the Oregon Wheat Commission.

“They've estimated that we've lost about $430,000,000 dollars in overall U.S. sales to China," said Rowe.

Most of Oregon's wheat is the soft white variety.

"I don’t happen to have what share of that would be soft white off the top of my head but yeah, it’s significant. Like I said they were a top ten market and now they're zero,” he said.