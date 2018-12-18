A tornado touched down south of Port Orchard on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. causing trees to be uprooted and structures to be torn apart.

Aerial shots of the damage showed homes that had entire roofs ripped off and other houses where trees had fallen on top of them.

Most of the "catastrophic" damage is confined to the neighborhoods east and south of the Walmart in the 3400 block of Bethel Road Southeast, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. There are active power lines down in those neighborhoods, and gas companies are checking their supply lines for leaks.

Residents are advised to avoid those areas or shelter in place as those neighborhoods have not been deemed safe, according to the sheriff's office.

Lund Avenue, Bethel Road, Salmonberry Road, Harris Road, and Chase Road are all closed while crews investigate.

There are no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service confirmed the storm was a tornado based on radar imagery and video evidence. However, until the weather service conducts a tornado survey Wednesday it cannot speculate how strong the tornado was.

South Kitsap School District said its students were safe, but some schools were out of power. All after-school activities have been canceled. Bus routes will be delayed this afternoon.

The Red Cross is mobilizing a response to the damage. An emergency evacuation center opened at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church at 1150 Mitchell Avenue Southeast in Port Orchard for people who need a safe place until they can return home.

The Gig Harbor Fire Department will also send a strike team to assist.

Bus service through Port Orchard has been canceled, according to Kitsap Transit. Affected routes include 4-Tremont, 5-Sidney, 8-Bethel, 9-South Park, 81-Annapolis Commuter, 85-Mullenix Express, 86-Southworth Shuttle, Purdy Connection & Kitsap Ride. Two larger buses will attempt ferry-take-homes as best they can from the Port Orchard dock.

Additional showers will move through Port Orchard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated thunderstorms are possible elsewhere in Western Washington.

Port Orchard is about 23 miles southwest of Seattle.

