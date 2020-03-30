TAMPA, Fla. — It's safe to say many Americans are watching TV to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements.

One new series on Netflix, in particular, is getting a lot of attention: "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

The show features a man named Joe Exotic. He operated an exotic animal park in Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving 22 years in prison for several crimes including a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. Baskin runs the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

Monday morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted about the show and its subjects.

Chronister said, "Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads."

His request for leads relates to are for the disappearance of Baskins' husband, Jack "Don" Lewis. He was last seen on Aug. 18, 1997.

Maldonado-Passage has made numerous claims through the years that Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers.

Chronister is asking anyone with information about Lewis' disappearance to call 813-247-8200.

