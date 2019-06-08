SALEM, Ore. — Around 10:15pm Monday, deputies were dispatched to a possible drive-by shooting on 47th Ave NE near Polaris St NE in Salem.

When deputies arrived, they found three victims who had been injured in the shooting. The suspect vehicle had already fled the scene.

The three victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. None of their injuries are believed to be life threatening.

There is no suspect information or vehicle description available.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 503-588-5032.

There were two deadly shootings in Salem over the weekend.

One person was killed at Englewood Park Sunday morning.

Another person was shot and killed at a home on 22nd St NE near Breyman a few hours later.

Investigators say it's too early to say if Monday's shooting was related to the shootings over the weekend.