WASHINGTON -- Fans spotted some very special guests at the Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert at FedEx Field Saturday night: The Obama family!
Michelle and Barack Obama were spotted dancing in one of the suites during the On The Run II tour – and it’s obvious from their dance moves that they’re huge fans. It wasn't clear if Sasha or Malia joined them.
This would be the second time the former First Lady has seen the Queen B perform during this particular tour.
Just a few weeks earlier, Michelle Obama was seen at her Paris show alongside none-other-than Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom.
Since the end of his term, the former President and his family have been living in D.C. and keeping a fairly low profile. When they left the White House, the Obamas said they’d remain in Washington until their youngest daughter, Sasha, finished high school.