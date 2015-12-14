Parts of the valley reached 90-degrees today, but Portland airport topped out at 89°, Vancouver 88° and downtown Portland 87°. It's the first time since July 21 the airport did not hit 90°. Our heat wave ends at nine days. It’s the second longest stretch of consecutive 90-degree days in Portland’s history.

Wednesday will still be warm. After morning clouds, highs will make the mid-80s in the afternoon sun.

We see a much more dramatic cool down on Thursday, when highs barely climb above 70-degrees. Thursday will be cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning.

We get sunshine after morning clouds on Friday and the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s, while the weekend brings temperatures up to about 80-degrees.

There’s a chance Monday night and Tuesday that the Northwest will see its first significant rain since mid-June. It’s still a week out, so there’s a lot of uncertainty around that. What is more certain is that temperatures will likely stay cool well into next week.

Enjoy the cool down.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.