TROUTDALE, Ore. -- The Avett Brothers postponed Saturday's sold out show at the Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn in Troutdale after a man was found to be carrying a gun, according to a statement.

The band said on its website the man had triggered a metal detector while entering the venue.

"When confronted by the security guard and informed of the no-firearm policy of the venue, the individual stated that he was an out-of-state police officer and showed a badge," the band wrote.

Security asked the man wait until for a manager to confirm his entry, but instead the man walked away into the crowd.

"Due to the obvious threat posed by someone in the audience with a firearm, regardless of his (unconfirmed) claim of being a member of law enforcement, we were obligated, for the safety of everyone present, to cancel the performance," the band wrote.

The band says they are looking into rescheduling the performance and will release further details once they have been finalized.

© 2018 KGW