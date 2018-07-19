KGW in partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union, Safeway, and Great Clips are proud to announce the 11th annual KGW School Supply Drive. The KGW School Supply Drive begins July 24 and continues through August 22. The goal of the drive is to collect enough school supplies and cash to send 12,000 students back to school with the supplies needed to succeed. In Oregon nearly half of all children live in low-income families and cannot afford even the most basic school supplies.

Through August 22, the public is encouraged to make cash and school supply donations of any amount. A $25 donation provides one student with basic supplies needed for an entire year. All donations, benefiting local area schools, are distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies, the non-profit Free Store for Teachers. Donations can be made in several ways:

Donate cash or school supplies at any OnPoint Community Credit Union.

Donate at a Greater Portland area Great Clips salon and Great Clips will add a haircut to your donation for a child in need, up to 1000 haircuts.

Between August 9 and August 22, make a cash donation at the register at local Safeway stores

Donate funds online at KGW.com/school.

Visit KGW.com/school for more information.

