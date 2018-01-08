PORTLAND, Ore. — The Holgate Manor Apartments have served a diverse low income community for more than 40 years. But now some people say they're being forced out.

That was the reason for a gathering outside Portland City Hall on Wednesday.

Portland Tenants United led the event. They demanded the city pass a "Holgate Manor Tenants Act." It included a number of demands, such as allowing tenants to band together and buy apartment complexes up for sale. The act would also require the city to record all evictions and their effects, require landlords to pay more relocation fees, and communicate with renters in languages they understand, among other things.

Some tenants say their rent has been raised at Holgate Manor by over 10 percent, and vacant units are being remodeled to cost a whole lot more.

In the meantime, the rent strike is on, against the owner and the local management company. PTU said it has 26 tenants on board to withhold rent payments, which is about half of occupied units. But it said it is still trying to reach most of the remaining occupants to ask them to participate.

Tenant Sara Brassfield is helping lead the rent strike.

“We refuse to pay until Princeton meets with us and addresses our demands and so that all of our displaced neighbors can be allowed to move back in, in rents that they can actually afford,” said Brassfield.

KGW reached out to Princeton Property Management for comment from them or the California owner, along with the Portland mayor’s office.

So far, we have not heard back.

