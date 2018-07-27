ALABAMA (WVTM) -- An Alabama teen got the surprise of a lifetime this week when his coworkers staged a high school graduation ceremony to make up for the one he missed.

In May, J.D. Pope's car broke down while he was driving to his high school graduation.

When he finally arrived, he wasn't allowed in.

"That's all I looked for all my life was graduation and I didn't get to walk across the stage like everybody else," he said. "I didn't get to experience it like everybody else."

Pope works at America's Thrift Store in Rainbow City.

They felt responsible for Pope missing graduation because he had to work a shift prior to his bad luck, and on Thursday turned his shift turned into a private ceremomny.

Now he has a diploma and a new car that won't break down.

