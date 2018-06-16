WILLAMINA, Ore. -- A 14-year-old boy started a house fire that killed his grandfather and injured his grandmother during an attempt to steal money from the couple in Willamina early Wednesday morning, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on 38100 SW Tenbush Lane about two miles outside of the city limits in Yamhill County. Once fire crews extinguished the fire they found the body of a man later identified as 79-year-old Dieter H. Aulig.

Aulig's wife, Theresa Aulig, suffered minor burns to her upper body and was treated and released. Investigators were unable to find the couple's grandson, 14-year-old Nicholas J.D. Aulig. He was found at a friend's home on Thursday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire lead investigators to believed the fire may have been arson. A fire accelerant was found in the house.

Through witness interviews, investigators identified Nicholas Aulig as one of two suspects. He was arrested on murder, arson, and aggravated theft charges.

A second suspect, Jacob Thomas Brooks, 15, of Willamina, was arrested during a traffic stop after a surveillance team located him outside a home in Willamina. Jacob was charged with attempted arson and aggravated theft. He was taken to the Yamhill County Juvenile Dentention Center in McMinnville.

According to investigators, the teens conspired to steal a large amount of money that was stored at the Auligs' home. They were able to recover about $50,000 and other items.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KGW