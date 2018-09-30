Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a home in the 17700 block of Northwest Connett Meadow Court in the Rock Creek community at 12:47 a.m. Sunday morning.

An 18-year-old male was found suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting. The suspect fled the scene moments after the altercation at a large party being held at that location and is still at large. The victim died after being transported to a local trauma hospital.

Deputies would like to speak with anyone who attended the party. There is no further information on the suspect.

