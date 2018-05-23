VANCOUVER, Ore. -- A Vancouver couple is heartbroken after their only means of transportation was stolen from their driveway in a theft that was caught on surveillance camera.

Tammie and Jay Steinmetz were asleep at their home on N.E. 49th St. near 39th Ave, early Sunday morning, when the crook came onto their property.

When they woke up, their tan 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was gone.

“We feel very violated,” said Tammie Steinmetz through tears. “That’s the only transportation we have… I need to get back and forth to work, [Jay] needs to be able to go to the doctors and get our prescriptions.”

The surveillance video showed the crook ducking behind the SUV as someone walked by. Then, he took advantage of an open window on the Trailblazer. A couple inches is all he needed to fit a stick inside the SUV and pop open the locks. Within minutes, the crook and the SUV were out of sight.

“It makes you so furious when you see someone come onto your property and take something,” said Jay Steinmetz. “Now I have to figure out how to get [Tamie] to work every day and without a car.

The couple said their options were limited. Their other car was broken and they couldn’t afford to repair it. A loaner from a family member was getting them by in the meantime, but all they wanted is what's rightfully theirs.

“If you know who we are and you see our car, please call us, let us know,” said Tammie. “We need this car back.”

If you have information on this case, call the Vancouver Police Department at (360) 487-7355.

© 2018 KGW