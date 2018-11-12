HOUSTON — The suspect accused of shooting three law enforcement officers in northeast Harris County is dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the suspect, identified as Daniel Trevino, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies say Trevino fired shots at SWAT team members Tuesday evening during the standoff. He was found dead around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

They say Trevino shot at SWAT officers when they approached the front door of the northeast Harris County home where he's been holed up for hours. No one was hit.

A Harris County deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General's Office who were wounded in the earlier shooting are being treated at Ben Taub Hospital.

Daniel Trevino

"All three officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. "Thank you for all of your prayers."

A trio of ambulances which rushed THREE law enforcement officers to the Med Center after they were shot while serving a felony warrant in northeast Harris County this afternoon. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ESPRF3FXSg — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) December 11, 2018

The Harris County deputy was shot in the hand and may lose a finger. One AG officer was shot in the cheek, torso and ankle and the other was shot in the leg, HCSO Major Mike Lee said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 25-year-old Daniel Trevino.

The officers were serving a felony warrant on Trevino in the 5000 block of Hartwick when they were shot.

Officers were serving a felony warrant on Daniel Trevino when they were wounded. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. Do not approach him. #hounews pic.twitter.com/dHoY2YMG1b — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2018

Trevino was able to grab one of the law enforcement officer's guns, according to sources.

Shouts of "Shots fired! Shots fired!" came across the police scanners at 12:46 p.m. "Officer shot!"

LISTEN: Recordings of police radio traffic captures moment 3 officers were shot

Trevino has a long rap sheet, including a history of violence against women.

Our team with KHOU Investigates has learned the most recent case involved an ex-girlfriend who told police Trevino threatened to kill her and her child, according to court records.

Media briefing on officer-involved shooting at 5013 Hartwick from Chief Deputy Edison Toquica https://t.co/F2Vsz16D4l — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2018

That woman filed for a protective order against Trevino in early December. The officers who were shot were serving a warrant for violating that order, HCSO confirms.

We've also learned Trevino recently served time in prison on a weapons charge. He was released from prison this past September.

Please join us in praying for the officers who were shot in the line of duty. https://t.co/SengcpKZZH — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 11, 2018

A fourth officer was injured in an accident on the Eastex Freeway feeder road while escorting one of the ambulances leaving the shooting scene.

"He's OK. He's fine," Major Lee said.