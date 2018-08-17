PORTLAND, Ore. — A study says signing up your kid for too many extra curricular activities may do more harm than good, according to a study published earlier this year.

Researchers interviewed 50 families from England and found that 88 percent of children took part in after-school activities 4 or 5 nights a week, while 58 percent participated in more than one after-school activity.

Researchers say their findings showed extra curricular activities cause a strain on family life, and children face pressure to participate from parents, fellow students and schools to stay busy after class lets out.

"They hope that such activities will benefit their children in both the short-term (by keeping them fit and healthy, and helping them to develop friendship groups) and longer-term (by improving their job prospects)," lead author Dr. Sharon Wheeler said. "However, our research highlights that the reality can be somewhat different. While children might experience some of these benefits, a busy organized activity schedule can put considerable strain on parents' resources and families' relationships, as well as potentially harm children's development and wellbeing."

© 2018 KGW