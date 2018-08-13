PORTLAND, Ore. — A new study published by Virginia Tech University researchers says employees checking their work email after hours are not only hurting themselves, but also their families.

The study, published earlier this month, also found employees who don't even work during their off-hours can experience harmful effects. The simple expectation of off-hour availability increases stress on workers, and their loved ones.

"Our research exposes the reality: 'flexible work boundaries' often turn into 'work without boundaries,' compromising an employee's and their family's health and well-being," Virginia Tech Associate Professor William Becker said.

So how can we reverse those effects or ensure we're fostering relationships with our families?

Becker suggests companies can reduce expectations of employees checking their email after hours. He adds employees can practice mindfulness and become more "present" in family interactions."

