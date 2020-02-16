PORTLAND, Ore. — Many students are left wondering what their next step for their education is after Concordia University abruptly announced it was closing its doors last week.

William Spaulding, who is enrolled at the university, has filed a class action lawsuit and says that he hopes he can get his money back for the Spring 2020 semester at Concordia University.

Currently, the lawsuit does not request any damages, but it does ask the university to expose how much it received in profits for collecting 2020 tuition. (The lawsuit can be amended to ask for damages at a later date.)

The lawsuit states that Spaulding, and all of the other students would not have paid for the Spring 2020 semester, had they known the university's financial situation.

Spaulding has been through an almost identical situation when Marylhurst University closed in 2018 and he says the Concordia University closing is a devastating blow to his effort to earn a college degree.

"The end goal is to mitigate some of my debt from this...and my heart goes out to all of the students and staff affected by this", Spaulding said in an interview with KGW. Spaulding hopes to find an option to finish his degree, but says that it's feeling "a bit out of reach" right now.

Spaulding says more than 50 students have joined the lawsuit.

