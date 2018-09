If union members ratify the agreement, around 27,000 Evergreen students will begin their first day tomorrow. Longview Education Association and Longview Classified Public Employees Association will have a joint general membership meeting and ratification vote tonight at 6 p.m. Classes will start Sept. 11 if union members ratify their tentative agreements. Longview has about 6,500 students. Teachers remain on strike in Battleground.

© 2018 KGW