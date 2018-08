GEORGIA -- (WMGT) A Macon, Georgia teen got the surprise of a lifetime from a stranger who answered the prayer she attached to balloons.

Mykehia Curry wrote a letter to God, asking him to help her find a way to get a comforter and refrigerator she needed for college.

Her prayer floated throughout the night, and landed into the hands of a local minister, who granted the wish.

