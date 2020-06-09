Stranded whale dies on Southern Oregon beach near Bandon

BANDON, Ore. — A 38-foot sei whale became stranded on a beach south of Bandon on Saturday, according to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. It was alive when it came ashore, but was stranded by the tied and later died.



A necropsy will be performed on the whale on Sunday to determine why it got stranded. Oregon State University, World Vets, and Sealife, Response and Rehabilitation and Research will perform the necropsy. They will bury the whale on the beach afterward.