When Stormy Daniels performed as an exotic dancer in Oregon in 2008, few people knew she existed.

It was a different scene Friday night when she took the stage at a packed Stars Cabaret in Salem.

The alleged one-time paramour of President Trump was bracketed by security guards as she came on the stage and left it, both times to thunderous applause.

Her security detail included a half-dozen men in suits with earpieces who ensured that no one got near her unless they paid.

“It’s like a rock star,” Tyson Glasscock said. “Big security guards just guarding her the whole way.”

Every patron was wanded with a metal detector and some were told to leave their wallets and purses in their vehicles.

“I’ve been here on a Friday and there’s never been a line,” said David Rogers of Salem. “All of the employees are here even if they’re not working.”

Some of those who attended wanted to catch a glimpse at the now-infamous adult-film actress, while others were making a political statement.

“I just want to support her and what she’s doing,” said Ericka Pearce, who came from her home in Toledo for the show. “Not just to stick it to him, but just to support her in general and the #MeToo and all of it.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, went on stage at 10:48 p.m. for her patriotic-themed, four-song set in a red, white and blue sequined outfit.

The adult-film star performed to songs including “American Woman,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “American Girl.”

A line to purchase her merchandise or have a photo with her snaked around the interior of the club.

Daniels called her visit to Salem "one of my most successful nights ever."

"Dear Oregon, You are beautiful!" Daniels' Saturday morning tweet began. "Last night was one my most successful nights ever. Sorry to those who were turned away at the door because the club was at capacity. And thank you those who sent flowers & gifts. I am overwhelmed. See you tonight!"

On Daniels’ “Make America Horny Again” tour across the United States, she is canvassing the country much like a whistle-stop tour.

She appeared at Stars in Bend on Thursday, where a patron threw a wallet at her during her performance. She's scheduled to appear in Tualatin on Saturday.

Daniels has alleged that she had an affair with President Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 by Trump attorney Michael Cohen weeks before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about it.

Questions have been raised about the true source of the money, and the Federal Election Commission and the Department of Justice are investigating.

Trump repeatedly denied the affair and using campaign funds to pay off Daniels, but his annual financial disclosure report released this week showed that he reimbursed Cohen for the payment.

Lawsuits have been filed on both sides of the Trump and Daniels case.

While the cases are playing out – largely in public – Daniels is making the most of her her time in the spotlight.

The large throng of people who came to Stars were decidedly in support of Daniels.

“It was a lot more fun than I thought it would be,” Pearce said.

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler

