Washington and Oregon stores adjust to caps on occupancy during COVID restrictions

A store's capacity is determined by the building code and based on the square footage, one person for every 60 square feet.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — It's been at least a week since both Oregon and Washington instituted statewide restrictions that limited the amount of people allowed inside a store at one time.

Depending on the store you visit, you may notice there are quite a few people inside. Especially the stores with a larger footprint.

Those with smaller stores like Bailey Handsaker, who owns Modao Resale in Northeast Vancouver, can have very few customers inside due to a 25% capacity in Washington state. Including staff, her store is only allowed to have around a dozen people inside.

Right next door to her sits Safeway, a grocery store that can have as many as 184 at one time.

"It feels defeating on occasion, but at the same time I know that we can provide a super, special small boutique," Handsaker says, "[A] Mom, pop like atmosphere for the people that appreciate that. Small business is really special, for the extra moments that you can take to support that versus the big guys, it means we get to keep our stores."

Handsaker says it's not the 25% capacity limit that has hurt business as much as it's been the second lockdown, "I believe strongly that the lockdown really did send more people back home, which means that they're not in our store, so we felt it immediately last week that the people were fewer."

Oregon retail and grocery stores have a 75% limit, whereas Washington stores have a 25% limit.

To get an idea of what a capacity limit looked like for a larger store, KGW asked New Seasons Market what a store in Oregon and Washington would be limited too.

A spokesperson for the company sent the following information:

In Oregon, using the Raleigh Hills store as an example, the fire code normally allows for 514 individuals (staff + customers). Under the 75% capacity restriction, the store is limited to 386 individuals (staff + customers).

In Washington, the Fisher’s Landing store capacity by fire code is normally 993 individuals (staff + customers). Under the 25% capacity restriction, the store is limited to 248 individuals (staff + customers).

New Seasons Market says their stores had already been implementing customer capacity precautions beyond what is required in the most recent restrictions.

A spokesperson for Safeway says the 25% limit is higher than their average customer count and the stores in Oregon haven't had issues adhering to the 75% limit.

Handsaker says she's glad Washington didn't shut her down again, but hopes people consider shopping small for the holidays.