GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - A pair of ruby red shoes that are a storied part of Hollywood history are on the way back to their rightful owner, a full 13 years after they were stolen from a Minnesota museum.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Tuesday that the ruby slippers worn by Minnesota-born actress Judy Garland in the classic movie The Wizard of Oz were seized in a sting operation conducted in Minneapolis earlier this summer. The case broke when a man approached the company that had insured the shoes about a year ago and said he had information about how the shoes could be returned. The FBI then set up a sting operation and recovered the slippers.

The authenticity of the slippers was verified by comparing them with another pair at the Smithsonian's American history museum in Washington, D.C.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August of 2005 when someone gained entrance by breaking the window on an emergency exit door and broke into the small display case housing the slippers. Investigators say the smash-and-grab took 45 seconds or less.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The hometown of actress Judy Garland was rocked when someone broke into a museum dedicated to the Wizard of Oz star and absconded with her ruby slippers. (KARE)

FBI Special Agent in Charge-Minneapolis Division Jill Sanborn says while investigators have identified suspects and have executed multiple search warrants in Minnesota and Florida, they are seeking to identify additional people connected to the heist. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI immediately.

"At the heart of nearly every art crime we see greed woven into the fabric of the scheme," said Sanborn. "Greed to take it, and greed to profit from its return. Dorothy's slippers are a treasured piece of Americana, and we are hoping members of the public can help us better fill in the details that will finish the script of this mystery so we can hold accountable all those who were behind the scheme."

While speculation on who was responsible for stealing the ruby slippers has ranged from professional thieves to drunken teens, this was no small take: The ruby slippers were insured for $1 million.

"The ruby slippers are the Holy Grail of all Hollywood memorabilia," says collectibles expert and author Rhys Thomas. "Value today ... the last pair sold for $2 million privately."

RELATED: $1 million reward for ruby slippers issued

RELATED: Crews search for 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers

While details are scarce at this time, law enforcement officials and the FBI say more than a decade after the heist, the slippers have been found.

Tips led divers to a lake near Grand Rapids in June of 2015, to scour the bottom in search of the ruby slippers. (KARE)

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

© 2018 KARE