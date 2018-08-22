We’re now seeing what the site of the deadly plane crash on Ketron Island looked like shortly after the aircraft went down.

The photos above were sent to KING 5 by a representative of the owner of the property. They show the crash site as fires continued to burn and after the plane debris was cleared.

RELATED: Co-workers reveal moments leading up to plane theft

The Horizon Air Q400 plane flown by Richard Russell crashed on the evening of Aug. 10. Russell, an employee of Horizon Air, stole plane from Sea-Tac Airport, flying for more than an hour. Russell was killed in the crash.

No passengers or crew were onboard at the time.

LISTEN: Audio from the cockpit

On Aug. 12, detective from the FBI recovered Russell’s body, along with the flight data recorder and components of the voice recorder from the cockpit. Those items were sent to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Crews began hauling wreckage from the site over the following days as a team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources continued to check for hot spots.

© 2018 KING