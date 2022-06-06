Biden nominates new US Attorney for Oregon

Natalie K. Wight has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Oregon since 2012.

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden has nominated Natalie K. Wight to serve as U.S. Attorney for Oregon.

She previously worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Northern California and as an attorney at the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 2003 to 2008.

Wight was one of five U.S. Attorneys nominated Monday in states including South Carolina, Wisconsin, Colorado and California.

"These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice," President Biden said in a news release announcing the nominees.

She must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley issued a joint statement signaling their support for Biden's choice.

“We strongly support President Biden’s nomination of Natalie Wight to be the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. She brings an outstanding combination of leadership, integrity, independence and community connections to this crucial post. We look forward to advancing her through the Senate confirmation process," the statement said.