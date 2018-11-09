SPOKANE, Wash. — Vending machines are one of several suggestions on feedback surveys the city is considering to provide for the homeless.

Spokane City Councilmember Kate Burke started a month-long project of meeting with the homeless and getting their feedback on living in the area. The surveys asked the homeless what they think would be most beneficial to them, like more beds, outdoor restrooms and shelter areas.

One of the ideas is public vending machines. But there is a different kind of vending machine, Burke said.

“You can do food vending machines where you get a card where you can spend money at the vending machine to get food,” she said. “And then there’s another one that would be amenities.”

The machines for amenities would hold items such as lip balm, lotion and feminine hygiene products.

To get items from the machines, people would need to pick up a card at a place like community court. The card would be loaded with about $10. It would work like a debit card, and they could use it at any of the vending machine locations.

Burke said the biggest obstacle would be getting enough community support to convince the mayor that these machines would be beneficial to the city. So she is trying to show how they have helped people in other areas.

The United Kingdom first introduced the machines in 2017.

“People often feel secure when it’s been done in other cities,” she said.

With the amount of money allotted in the city’s yearly budget, Burke said there is a chance they could soon become a fixture in Spokane. She said the machines would only take about six months to install around the city.

© 2018 KREM