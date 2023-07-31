'No angels are coming to rescue you': A brief, but impactful statement for Lori Vallow from Tammy Daybell's sister

Tammy Daybell's sister, Samantha Gwilliam, was the first to deliver a victim impact statement prior to sentencing in Lori Vallow Daybell's murder trial.

ST ANTHONY, Idaho — “You are a liar, an adulteress and a murderer. No angels are coming to rescue you.” That was the message for Lori Vallow Daybell as victim impact statements began at her sentencing hearing.

Lori Vallow Daybell, 50, was convicted in May of 2023 for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan – their remains were found on Vallow’s current husband, Chad Daybell’s, property on June 9, 2020. The remains of Tylee, 16, were found in charred, burnt pieces. JJ, 7, was found suffocated and bound in duct tape. Vallow was also found guilty of grand theft and conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s wife at the time of the murder. A jury convicted Vallow in a six-week trial that ended May 12.

Prior to Lori Vallow's sentencing, several family members gave powerful victim impact statements in the high-profile murder trial.

First to have a statement heard was Tammy Daybell's sister, Samantha Gwilliam.

Gwilliam told Vallow during sentencing that she will never be exalted; she will never see heaven. Tammy Daybell was killed in 2019 by suffocation, a medical examiner previously testified in Vallow’s trial. Prosecutors said Vallow and Chad Daybell conspired to kill Tammy so that he and Vallow could be together.

Gwilliam spoke directly to Vallow on Monday, calling her a liar and a murderer, stating that "no angels are coming to rescue (her)." “Tammy was one thousand times the woman (Lori Vallow) will ever dream of being,” Gwilliam continued. Vallow made no eye contact during the statement.

Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, was next to deliver a victim impact statement.

“She will never see another sunrise or a sunset. See her grandchildren stomp through a mud puddle. Not another birthday, Christmas, or the birth of a grandchild,” Hoban told the court through tears. “For you to turn her home where she lived and slept into a cemetery… She would've been horrified to know what you have done.”

Vallow's only surviving son, Colby Ryan, along with Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of JJ Vallow; Summer Shiflet, sister of Lori Vallow and aunt of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan; and Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell's aunt, were permitted by Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce to deliver victim impact statements and address the court prior to Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing. Although approved, Ryan was absent from the hearing and opted to have his statement read by a representative. Vallow's younger sister, Summer Shiflet, did not attend the hearing.

Following the emotional impact statements from the victims, Lori Vallow was also offered an opportunity to make a statement - of which she accepted.

