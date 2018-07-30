PORTLAND, Ore. – Mayor Ted Wheeler is being accused of violating the U.S. Constitution after city police didn't respond to some 911 calls placed by federal immigration employees during a five-week-long protest in Southwest Portland.

The union representing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees alleges Wheeler violated the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizens equal protection of law enforcement.

Union attorney Sean Riddell issued a Cease and Desist letter to Wheeler on Monday.

“Your policy of not providing police services to employees of ICE creates a class of people based upon their source of income,” Riddell wrote.

Occupy ICE PDX started protesting at the Southwest Portland ICE holding facility in mid-June, in response to the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border.

Protesters shut down the ICE office for about two weeks, in part due to employee security concerns. The ICE office reopened in early July and the protest was disbanded by Portland police on July 25 amid health and safety issues present at the camp.

On June 20, the day the protest first shut down the ICE facility, Mayor Wheeler – who is also the police commissioner – announced he would not involve the city’s police department in the protest.

"I want to be very clear that I do not want the Portland police to be engaged or sucked into a conflict, particularly from a federal agency that I believe is on the wrong track. If they are looking for a bailout from this mayor, they are looking in the wrong place," Wheeler said.

Internal Department of Homeland Security documents show an ICE employee called 911 on two separate occasions after protesters allegedly harassed him.

On the first occasion, the ICE employee said Portland police never showed up.

On June 19, protesters threatened to beat up the employee and surrounded his car, the employee wrote in a complaint. When he called 911, officers never showed up and instead told him to meet him at a different location to file a police report.

The employee said he then drove to pick up his daughter from summer camp. When he arrived, he said two protesters were parked behind him, yelling “Nazi” and “Gestapo.” He said the protesters’ car followed him as he was driving home. He called police again and was told to call Federal Protective Services.

On July 9, the employee said a protester asked him whether he was an ICE employee and then started following him. The employee called 911 and reported the harassment. Several other protesters surrounded the employee, he said, and the employee showed his concealed weapon. A police officer arrived and removed his weapon, and asked for identification and his weapons permit, the employee wrote. Federal Protective Services arrived and Portland police released the employee to federal custody, the employee wrote.

The mayor’s office said lawyers are reviewing the letter.

