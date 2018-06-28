PORTLAND, Ore. -- Eight people were arrested after federal officers in riot gear moved in to clear the protest blocking the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Southwest Portland at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Here's a look from the scene at what KGW reporters Tim Gordon and Christine Pitawanich are seeing.

Follow Christine and Tim on Twitter for the latest

5:56 a.m.: Macadam blocked as police move in

6:15 a.m.: Enforcement underway; one person detained

6:41 a.m.: Pedestrians redirected on SW Macadam

6:52 a.m.: Officers continue clearing entrance

7:08 a.m.: Police standing in line as blockade, not engaing

7:22 a.m.: Police announce eight people have been arrested

7:42 a.m.: Interview with Robert Sperling of the Federal Protective Service

7:46 a.m.: Protester with megaphone asks police to go home

7:50 a.m.: Macadam reopens to traffic

8:02 a.m.: Protesters say they will remain on the property indefinitely

8:11 a.m.: Interview with demonstrator Lillith Sinclair

8:52 a.m.: Police move FPS cars to act as barriers

Latest updates: 8 arrests as federal police clear entrance to ICE building

Photos: Police clear ICE facility

PHOTOS: Federal police clear ICE facility in Portland

Federal police in riot gear stand in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility at Portland's South Waterfront on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The entrance has been cleared. (Photo: Christine Pitawanich, KGW)
01 / 12
Federal police in riot gear stand in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility at Portland's South Waterfront on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The entrance has been cleared. (Photo: Christine Pitawanich, KGW)
01 / 12
© 2018 KGW