PORTLAND, Ore. -- Eight people were arrested after federal officers in riot gear moved in to clear the protest blocking the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Southwest Portland at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Here's a look from the scene at what KGW reporters Tim Gordon and Christine Pitawanich are seeing.
5:56 a.m.: Macadam blocked as police move in
6:15 a.m.: Enforcement underway; one person detained
6:41 a.m.: Pedestrians redirected on SW Macadam
6:52 a.m.: Officers continue clearing entrance
7:08 a.m.: Police standing in line as blockade, not engaing
7:22 a.m.: Police announce eight people have been arrested
7:42 a.m.: Interview with Robert Sperling of the Federal Protective Service
7:46 a.m.: Protester with megaphone asks police to go home
7:50 a.m.: Macadam reopens to traffic
8:02 a.m.: Protesters say they will remain on the property indefinitely
8:11 a.m.: Interview with demonstrator Lillith Sinclair
8:52 a.m.: Police move FPS cars to act as barriers
