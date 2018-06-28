PORTLAND, Ore. -- Eight people were arrested after federal officers in riot gear moved in to clear the protest blocking the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Southwest Portland at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Here's a look from the scene at what KGW reporters Tim Gordon and Christine Pitawanich are seeing.

5:56 a.m.: Macadam blocked as police move in

Macadam is blocked a few blocks from the ICE building. Enforcement against protesters underway. Avoid the area. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/Q4YoMQ8mVG — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

6:15 a.m.: Enforcement underway; one person detained

6:41 a.m.: Pedestrians redirected on SW Macadam

People trying to walk north on Macadam directed down to path east of ICE building. Heavily armed police in camo come up to make sure pedestrians are not trouble. Federal law-enforcement retaking ICE building in Portland. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/1OaZNynT4m — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

6:52 a.m.: Officers continue clearing entrance

Federal officers at ICE building in Southwest Portland. Clearing way for business to resume here. Area that is not federal property and not in way of people coming and going from building appear to be left alone. A few officers are on the roof. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/B6uQ0XgWoi — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

7:08 a.m.: Police standing in line as blockade, not engaing

On north side of ICE facility where federal police have moved in on protestors. Police standing in line not engaging pic.twitter.com/RXel3ity4N — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) June 28, 2018

7:22 a.m.: Police announce eight people have been arrested

Federal spokesperson says police have made eight arrests so far as they clear areas around federal ICE building in Portland. They say no injuries. A protester just told me they’re staying put on non-federal land and more will come. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/IdDh9uBkNd — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

7:42 a.m.: Interview with Robert Sperling of the Federal Protective Service

7:46 a.m.: Protester with megaphone asks police to go home

Man with a megaphone asking law-enforcement to go home and reflect upon what they’re doing. He says he would appreciate that and thanks the officers for listening when finished. At ICE building in Portland. @KGWSunrise @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/THa7vqupTb — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

7:50 a.m.: Macadam reopens to traffic

8:02 a.m.: Protesters say they will remain on the property indefinitely

8:11 a.m.: Interview with demonstrator Lillith Sinclair

8:52 a.m.: Police move FPS cars to act as barriers

Federal police have moved FPS cars to act as more of a barrier. FPS communications person says federal police will remain for a significant amount of time. He says he doesn’t expect federal building will fully reopen until next week. pic.twitter.com/VaYZ87lydJ — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) June 28, 2018

