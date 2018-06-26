TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A U.S. congressman says he was turned away from meeting with detainees from the southern border crisis at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma because of chicken pox exposure.



The Tacoma News Tribune reports that Democrat U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer went to the prison Saturday after hearing that a number of migrants who were separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border were transferred there from another federal prison in SeaTac.



Kilmer said he had official tours set up at both facilities but that the tours were canceled due to protest-related safety concerns.



When the congressman tried to visit three detainees during regular visiting hours Saturday, he was told that they were all quarantined due to chicken pox exposure.



Katherine Heishman of Federal Way also was told she couldn't visit her partner, Marco, because of chicken pox exposure.

Portland ICE protest starts nationwide movement

© 2018 KGW