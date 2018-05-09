An Amazon CEO, the Sounders Owner and the sons of the former Seattle Sonics owner have all joined the effort to bring an NHL team to Seattle.

On Wednesday, the NHL Seattle investment group announced multiple local investors to join their effort to bring professional hockey to a new Arena at Seattle Center.

They include Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, Adrian Hanauer, the majority owner of the MLS Sounders FC, and Christopher and Ted Ackerley, the co-founders and partners of Ackerley Partners and the two sons of former SuperSonics owner Barry Ackerley.

David Wright, the managing member of Grousemont Associates and board member of the Space Needle, is the new vice chairman of Seattle Hockey Partners. Jeffrey Wright, David’s brother and chairman of the Space Needle, is also an investor, along with Jay Deutsch, the CEO of Bensussen Deutsch.

The announcement comes as the City of Seattle is close to finalizing transaction documents for the new privately financed $700 million arena at Seattle Center, as the future tenant appears to be ready to strengthen their bid to bring an NHL team to the city.

The announcement comes the same week as city leaders quietly pushed forward key documents in an effort to meet the NHL deadline. Lead investor David Bonderman said in a prepared statement, "Securing a future ownership group of local investors has been an area of focus as we look to build a franchise that is reflective of the Seattle community. Each of these local investors brings skill and experience that will continue to help us achieve our goals. In our discussions with each of these individuals it has been clear that they are all committed to securing and building a franchise that is truly Seattle centric and provides fans an amazing experience at the new Seattle Center Arena.”

Last week, without much fanfare, the city's Department of Construction and Inspections published a more than 1,000-page document which included an intensive analysis of the impacts to the Seattle Center and proposed changes.

The Final EIS, as it is called, is required by law. It can be challenged until Sept. 13. Sept. The next day, the city council is expected to vote in committee on the final transaction documents. The full city council is expected to vote Sept. 13.

The NHL confirmed the Seattle group plans on making its pitch to bring the league to the city in the first week of October. That's when the league's Executive Committee, and Board of Governors, are slated to hear the presentation.

It's unclear if the league could vote to approve the $650 million expansion franchise bid out of committee on that day, or with a full Board of Governors vote.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is scheduled to make her pitch to the NHL owners personally. Late last week Mayor Durkan's office transmitted the final transaction documents to the Council for approval.

OVG and the group led by Bonderman have said they can deliver a new arena and team to Seattle by the fall of 2020, making the window extremely tight.

The city already announced the last scheduled event at KeyArena, barring any surprises, will be on Oct. 5 when the NBA's Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings face off at the place the Sonics once called home.

© 2018 KING