The mother of the Woodland Park woman who has not been seen since Thanksgiving implored for her safe return during a news conference Monday afternoon, saying that disappearing is extremely out of character for her daughter, who she described as “reliable, considerate and honest.”

“Kelsey, we want you home,” Cheryl Berreth said. “Call us if you can. We won’t quit looking.”

Cheryl Berreth first reported her daughter, Kelsey Berreth, missing on Dec. 2, according to Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young. She was last seen in surveillance video shopping at a Safeway with her daughter on Nov. 22, and exchanged her child with her fiance Patrick that same day.

RELATED | Phone of missing Colorado mother pinged in Idaho

Kelsey’s phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25, De Young said. She has family in Idaho and Washington, according to a missing persons bulletin for the case.

Police said Berreth texted her employer, Doss Aviation in Pueblo, on Nov. 25 and said she would not be at work the next week. She works as a flight instructor, according to her family, and no planes have been missing from the facility since her disappearance.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

At this point, De Young said investigators are treating Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance as a missing persons case, and do not believe the public is in any danger.

No suspects have been identified at this time, De Young said.

EAST IDAHO REPORT | Phone of missing Colo. mother pinged in Idaho

Her purse was not in her home following her disappearance, but family said her suitcases, cars and makeup were untouched.

De Young said a search of her home and vehicles yielded no clues as to her whereabouts, and that at this point, Berreth’s fiance has been cooperative with the investigation.

Cheryl Berreth asked that the public share information about her disappearance via an official Facebook page set up by the family.

“Don’t use it as a place to speculate, interrogate or to dog the administrators,” Cheryl Berreth said.

Nineteen days after her daughter’s disappearance, Cheryl Berreth said she just wanted answers.

“She doesn’t run off,” Cheryl Berreth said. “And someone knows where she is.”

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Police Department at 719-687-9262 or CBI at 719-647-5999. You can also email Commander Christopher Adams at this email address.

Watch more local stories from 9NEWS: