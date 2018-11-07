SALEM, Ore. -- "Sorry. At this point the city has lost my trust," read a comment to the city of Salem on its Facebook page.

"Sticking to bottled water," another commenter posted.

"I am still sticking to bottled water for at least another month just to be sure," read one more.

Despite city officials lifting the drinking water advisory last week, some in Salem are still wary of the water flowing from the tap.

"I regret that they believe that," Salem City Manager Steve Powers said. “We’ve just gone through a very challenging and confusing time as a community."

Judy Stanley, a 68-year-old semi-retired South Salem resident with diabetes, said she will be drinking bottled water for at least another month, watching to see if algal toxins in the water rise above health advisory levels again.

Stanley currently has five jugs of distilled water and eight containers of bottled water — at least a couple hundred bottles.

In the back of her mind is the first week of the water crisis.

The first do-not-drink advisory was placed May 29, three days after the city learned cyanotoxins were detected in Salem's drinking water for the first time. That initial alert was lifted on June 2, only for another one to be placed four days later.

On June 10, the second advisory was extended for at least two weeks regardless of test results, in part, the city said, to give residents more clarity as to the current water quality.

The do-not-drink advisory was for children under 6 years old and vulnerable adults, including those with impaired immune systems, people affected by kidney or liver disease, pregnant or nursing mothers, and pets.

"They didn’t have good track record early on," Stanley said. "I’m still going to continue to use bottled water for a while until I see the testing method that they’re using is actually holding up."

Powers agreed the on-again, off-again nature of the early water advisories has hurt the city's credibility. But he is encouraging residents to do the same as Stanley: stay informed, read the publicly available data and make the decision that's right for them.

"Everyone should do their own homework, their own research," Powers said. "People can certainly have their own opinions."

The social media posts from the last few days mirror the calls Salem Public Works received throughout the water crisis.

Many called with questions — is the water safe to cook with, does boiling the water help — while others sought disciplinary action against city officials or praised them for finding an algal toxin treatment method (that treatment went full-scale July 4).

"We are getting calls from people who are super thankful, and we are also getting calls from people who are upset," city of Salem spokesman Kenny Larson said.

Powers said they will continue to release testing data online so people can decide for themselves if they want to drink city water. The city recently acquired equipment allowing them to get test results in the afternoon from water samples taken that morning.

"We’re going to continue to ensure that Salem’s drinking water will be safe to drink, as it’s been since the 1930s," he said.

