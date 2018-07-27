COLORADO (NBC News) -- It's not exactly the tale of Winnie the Pooh and a honey pot, but a bear, a tree branch of berries, and an underground Colorado storm drain may have similarities.

Utility workers in Colorado Springs were alerted to a bear stuck in a storm drain Thursday.

Video released by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Southeast Region shows the bear poking its head up through a manhole, checking out the surroundings before making an escape.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers had removed the manhole cover, hoping the 250 pound bear would take the hint.

Apparently it had been attracted to an opening in the storm drain by a garbage can filled with trash and branches from a tree filled with berries.

An hour later, the bear found itself lost in an underground maze.

